Mayor, police and fire chiefs discuss public safety in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, along with Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey held a press conference Wednesday to outline how 2021 went and plans for 2022 regarding public safety.

Here are the stats and future plans provided by the city:

Fort Wayne Police Department Data and Highlights from 2021:

*The FWPD’s 21st and 22nd classes of Lateral Officers began their duty on the streets.

*A new FWPD Recruitment Team began work in 2021.

*Over 100 additional body cameras were added to the FWPD.

*Officers responded to over 140,000 calls for service.

*Overall crime was down 6%.

*Violent crime was down 36.74%.

*Property crimes were down .05%.

*There were 41 homicides in 2021 with a 76% clearance rate of 2021 homicides.

*Over 850 firearms were taken off the street, with 39 of those related to homicides.

*Two social workers were added to the Hope and Recover Team (HART), which connects adults who have experienced a nonfatal overdose with treatment and recovery services.

*HART connected 371 individuals with treatment and recovery services.

*There were 115 overdose deaths, with 95 pending toxicology results.

*The FWPD received a $735,000 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program grant, a $98,609 Justice Assistance Grant and a $95,817 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act grant.



FWPD Plans for 2022:

*The FWPD’s 66th recruit class will begin later this month, which will bring the staffing level up to 485 officers.

*All Uniform Operations personnel will be equipped with body cameras.

*The Drone as First Responder program will begin.

*An additional sergeant will be added to the Homicide Unit to assist in continued efforts to solve homicide cases.

*A new Traffic Enforcement Unit will begin later in the year.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Data and Highlights from 2021:

*The FWFD added 14 new recruits, who also hold Advanced Life Support certifications.

*There were over 27,000 calls for service (13,000 associated with EMS).

*Firefighters received over 110,000 hours of training, with 2,000 hours of live fire training.

*Every member of the FWFD completed the United Front Initiative training.

* The FWFD received two new replacement engines.

*The final construction phase of the Live Instructional Fire Education Center was completed.

*Beginning in 2020, and completed in 2021, the FWFD Training Division developed and implemented a robust on-line training platform that allows firefighters to stay current on training without compromising their safety.

*The FWFD secured over $1.1 million in grant funding to use for radios, rescue tools and recruit training.

*The Code Enforcement Division completed almost 7,000 local business inspections, 22% more than in 2020.

*The FWFD Division of Public Education completed 276 programs that reached over 6,000 local students and over 400 adults.

*The FWFD distributed over 400 free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to local residents.

*The FWFD Investigations Division completed over 300 investigations, a 10% increase over the number of investigations completed in 2020.

*There was a 2% increase in the number of fires that were determined to be intentionally set as compared to 2020.

*The Investigations Division completed 20 arrests in 2021, a 1% increase when compared to 2020.

FWFD Plans for 2022:

*The FWFD will receive two more engines in February to replace Engine 19 and Engine 16.

*The bidding process will be completed and radios will be upgraded to utilize the Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant awarded in 2021.

*Twenty-four recruits will begin their training as part of the 94th recruit class.

*Ground will be broken for the new location of Station 14, on the southeast corner of State Blvd. and Reed Rd.

*Every firefighter will participate in a comprehensive emergency vehicle driver operator course which will include lessons on the theory of firefighting hydraulics.

*The Fire Merit System Rules overhaul will be completed, a two year project involving members of City Council, the Fire Administration and the IAFF Local 124.

