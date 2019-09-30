Mayor launching new opioid-prevention campaign

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an […]

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is collaborating with a national public health organization to launch an opioid-prevention campaign in Fort Wayne. The campaign will illustrate circumstances that lead to youth and young adult opioid dependency.

Monday at Citizens Square at 1 p.m., Henry is announcing the collaboration with Truth Initiative’s Vice President of campaigns, Community, and Youth Engagement Cianti Stewart-Reid. Their goal is to help young people understand the dangers of opioid misuse and its often fatal consequences.

Also at the announcement will be Jim McClelland, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement, State of Indiana, A representative from the Allen County Health Department, Tomi Cardin, Executive Director of Recovery House, and Nate Moellering, Community Outreach Coordinator of Fort Wayne Recovery, and community advocate Elizabeth Ember.

Among the facts they’ll present is that opioid dependence can happen in as little as five days. Another statistic is stat 740 people overdosed on opioids between January and July of 2017, as compared to 365 people that overdosed on opioids in 2016. Five percent of middle school and high school students in Allen County used opioids illegally in 2017.