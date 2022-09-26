FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mayor Tom Henry hosted a press conference Monday morning to reveal his proposed civil city budget for 2023.

Included in the budget is a city tax rate that will decrease by 6.7%. The mayor says that will allow the city to make record investments of up to $48.3 million in neighborhood infrastructure.

Mayor Henry said the budget is balanced and fiscally responsible.

For public safety, the Fort Wayne Police and Fire departments will see improvements.

FWPD will be able to hire 15 new officers, bringing their total number of officers patrolling the streets to 500. The department will also be adding roughly 30 body cameras and will be overseeing a new river patrol with specially trained officers out policing the waterways.

Police Chief Steve Reed said local conservation officers suggested having a presence on the water due to the amount of traffic. Chief Reed said it will be seasonal and the officers who receive the training will be put on temporary assignments on the rivers.

“We’ve, unfortunately, had a few incidents on our waterways. So, first and foremost, we want everybody to be safe,” Chief Reed said.

FWFD will be replacing two of its engines with new ones and will make improvements to its Speciality Team Response for rescue situations.

In total, , the budget comes out to $215.4 million. It will be presented to Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday, September 27.

You can view the entire budget here.

“Fort Wayne continues to experience growth and success, and the proposed budget for 2023 demonstrates we’re positioned for even better days ahead for our community,” said Mayor Henry. “Fiscal discipline is critical as we work together to meet the needs, wants, and desires of residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. We’re looking forward to a productive 2023 with investments planned for every quadrant that will make a lasting and meaningful difference.”

It is important to note that this is the city’s civil budget and it does not include city utilities, which has a separate budget.