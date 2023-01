Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry presents the 2022 State of the City address on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the City of Fort Wayne announced details for Mayor Tom Henry’s upcoming State of the City address.

The address will be held Feb. 15 at noon in the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

The event is free and open to the public, and guests should plan to be seated by 11:45 a.m.

A city spokesperson said the theme for the speech is “Fort Wayne — A City Like No Other,” and the speech will highlight successes from 2022 and look ahead to plans for 2023.