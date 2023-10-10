FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon where Mayor Tom Henry will announce what’s being called a “planning proposal that could lead to a major economic development project in the community.”

The announcement is set to take place at 3:15 p.m. at the mayor’s office in Citizens Square. No other details were provided. Mayor Henry will be joined by one of more members of the Community Development Division.

Coincidentally, earlier this month a Fortune 100 company, as yet unnamed, “that operates data center campuses globally” submitted applications to both the Fort Wayne and Allen County Plan Commissions for Project Zodiac. That’s the name given to a “data center campus” proposed for 722 acres bounded by East Tillman Road, Adams Center Road and railroad tracks.

When contacted Monday by WANE 15, a city spokesperson would only say city officials are aware of the proposal.

The announcement comes less than a month before the 2023 municipal general election where Mayor Henry is seeking an unprecedented fifth term. He’s opposed by Republican Tom Didier who currently serves on Fort Wayne City Council.