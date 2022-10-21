FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released his responses to the questions asked by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest.

The release said the following about any future inquiries into the situation:

“We assume that the scope of any future inquiries regarding this matter will continue to be limited to information necessary for Council to exercise its fiscal responsibilities.”

Mayor Henry reiterated in his response to Question 2 that he plans to pay for all repairs to the vehicle he was driving, as well as the repair costs for the other vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The mayor’s response to Question 8 does say Henry has been involved in three crashes in a city-owned vehicle, including one on East State Boulevard in 2009, and two separate crashes on and near Goshen Avenue in 2014 and May 2022.

The May 2022 crash was a single-vehicle incident.

The document references an “Exhibit 2” regarding the May 2022 crash, which WANE 15 is currently working to obtain, along with any other “Exhibits” referenced in the document.

Mayor Henry also said in response to Question 6 that he has “never been stopped by the police for suspicion of driving under the influence; nor has [he] been charged with operating while under the influence (OWI) prior to this incident.”

Mayor Henry was briefly jailed after a crash along Old Mill Road in which police said the 70-year-old drove left of center and struck another car.

A chemical test found Henry’s BAC was .152%, according to a probable cause affidavit, and he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.