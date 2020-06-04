Mayor Henry, police plan to walk with protesters Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne police officers are expected to walk in sidestep with protesters Thursday afternoon.

An event called Unity March was organized by a facebook group called Resist Fort Wayne, which has been involved in downtown protests throughout the previous week. The walk has been planned to happen at 4:00 p.m., beginning at the Allen County Courthouse and ending at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge.

A spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry’s office confirmed to WANE 15 that the mayor will be joining protesters in the march.

“Open and positive communication with protest leaders this week has led to today’s walk as we will join peaceful protesters in a walk of unity,” Spokesman John Perlich said.

Perlich also confirmed Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and other officers will be a part of the event.

Protests began in earnest Friday afternoon with hundreds of protesters gathering downtown. Police responded with tear gas after people blocked traffic. Protests that have continued through the week have remained mostly peaceful.