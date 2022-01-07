Fort Wayne mayor, City Council working to change bidding process in light of Red River issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In January 2018, Red River began collecting trash in Fort Wayne after submitting the lowest bid of several waste hauling companies. But after years of missed pickups, Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne City Council have agreed to work together to change the bidding process.

A resolution is scheduled to be introduced at City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The resolution requests that the Indiana General Assembly change state law to allow municipalities to use a request for proposals process for solid waste and recycling services.

Currently, Indiana Code 36-9-30 requires such contracts to be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. The City believes it could better serve its residents if it could use the requests for proposal (RFP) bid process to award solid waste and recycling collection and disposal services instead of a lowest bid process.

The resolution formally requests that the state legislators who represent Fort Wayne residents to introduce and support legislation to authorize local governments to enter into contracts for solid waste and recycling collection services through an RFP process.

