FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since 2013, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will not participate in an end-of-year interview with WANE 15.

The mayor’s office told WANE 15 Wednesday morning the mayor canceled the interview and that it will likely not be rescheduled.

“I don’t anticipate it being rescheduled and don’t have anything to add other than the interviews were canceled,” said city spokesman John Perlich.

WANE 15 initially requested the interview October 7, one day before Mayor Henry’s crash and arrest. On December 9, the mayor’s office confirmed the traditional one-on-one interview for 2 p.m. on December 21.

At 8:48 a.m., Perlich sent WANE 15 an email saying the interview was canceled. He didn’t provide a reason why.

Beyond his recent arrest and interactions with police during it, WANE 15’s questions for Mayor Henry would have included an update on his wife’s health, the absence of Red River Waste Solutions and how trash pick-up is going now, discussing what victories the city saw in 2022 and his plans for the city in 2023.

On October 7, WANE 15 also asked the mayor to participate in the station’s live broadcasts during the Night of Lights celebrations in downtown Fort Wayne on the night before Thanksgiving. He declined our request.

Wednesday, after the mayor had canceled his interview, WANE 15 reached out to the police department to interview Chief Steve Reed. The department spokesman asked for the topics that would be discussed. WANE 15 said it would include response to the Mayor’s arrest and the city settlements with protesters. WANE 15 was then told Chief Reed would not be available for an interview this month or next.

WANE 15 does not give interviewees questions prior to interviews, but will sometimes provide general topics of discussion.