FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Mattie Wilson’s mother showed up to a party where her daughter had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the soon-to-be suspect was still there.

“Mattie’s blood is on my hands,” Traci Wilson told police she overheard him say.

After two months of the family searching for answers, Fort Wayne Police announced Wednesday they arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Steward, who is now charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Nicholas Steward (Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

According to newly-released Allen Superior Court documents, eight witnesses and four victims spoke with police as investigators worked to piece together what actually happened.

Shortly before 5 a.m. June 25, FWPD responded to a home on reports of shots fired. There, they found Wilson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In July, Wilson’s parents spoke with WANE 15, pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

According to court documents, an anonymous tip was submitted hours after the shooting, showing a Snapchat video taken before the homicide. Toward the end of the video, a man identified by police as Steward can be seen with a handgun sticking out of the pocket of his jeans.

One witness said Steward was “trippin'” before the shooting and threatened to kill Wilson because of a love triangle. Multiple witnesses told police they heard Steward tell another man “I don’t [expletive] with you,” and it looked like it was Steward who started the confrontation.

A witness said that’s when Steward started shooting recklessly– “a whole clip”, according to court documents.

Three .22 rifle caliber and 18 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

In an interview with FWPD after he was taken into custody, Steward said he felt threatened by another victim and shot them four times. “I didn’t have to shoot,” Steward said, according to court documents. He admitted he had a suspicion some of his shots hit Wilson instead.

Steward told police he knew this day was coming and this was his fault, court documents stated.

Steward appeared in court Thursday and was served three no-contact orders. No trial date has been set yet. Steward is being held without bond.