DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Funeral proceedings will get underway Saturday morning in Garrett for Master Trooper James Bailey, who died Friday, March 3, in the line of duty.

Master Trooper Bailey was a graduate of Garrett High School, and the funeral ceremony will be held there starting at 11:00 a.m.

Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey from the high school along the following route to Calvary Cemetery in Garrett where he will be laid to rest:

Second Street south to Warfield

Warfield west to S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound

S.R. 327 (Randolph Street) northbound to S.R. 8

S.R. 8 east through Auburn to Cedar Street (Stop at Dekalb County Courthouse)

South on Cedar Street to Ensley Street

Ensley Street southwest to Wayne Street

Wayne Street southwest to C.R. 427

C.R. 427 to westbound C.R. 11A

C.R. 11A to C.R. 56 westbound

C.R. 56 to northbound S.R. 327

S.R. 327 to Dennis Street

Dennis Street westbound to Ijams Street

Ijams Street to Houston Street (Final 10-42 in front of St. Joseph Catholic Church 300 W. Houston Street in Garrett)

Houston Street westbound to Hamsher Street

Hamsher Street southbound to Calvary Cemetery

A map shows the funeral procession route for Master Trooper Bailey.

On Friday, visitation for Master Trooper Bailey took place at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Master Trooper Bailey was born Nov. 10, 1972 in Auburn and graduated from Garrett High School in 1991, according to an obituary.

The obituary reported that Master Trooper Bailey worked at Indiana State Police for nearly 16 years.

During his tenure, he received numerous awards, including the “Life Saving Award” in 2010, the “Trooper of the Year” award for District 22 in 2012 and the “Action Award” in 2021.

Master Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son, daughter, father and several in-laws.

