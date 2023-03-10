DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Funeral proceedings came to a close Saturday for Master Trooper James Bailey, who died Friday, March 3, in the line of duty.

A funeral ceremony began just before 11:15 a.m. at Garrett High School where Master Trooper Bailey graduated from. It was attended by law enforcement officers and other first responders from around the state. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was also in attendance.

A look inside Garrett High School gym, where Master Trooper Bailey’s funeral service was held Saturday.

The procession stage took the casket through Auburn and then back to Garrett.

The procession route passed Master Trooper Bailey’s police car at St. Joseph Catholic Church, which is where his final call was sounded.

A burial ceremony was held for Master Trooper at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett, where he was laid to rest Saturday evening.

On Friday, visitation for Master Trooper Bailey took place at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Master Trooper Bailey was born Nov. 10, 1972 in Auburn and graduated from Garrett High School in 1991, according to an obituary.

The obituary reported that Master Trooper Bailey worked at Indiana State Police for nearly 16 years.

During his tenure, he received numerous awards, including the “Life Saving Award” in 2010, the “Trooper of the Year” award for District 22 in 2012 and the “Action Award” in 2021.

Master Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son, daughter, father and several in-laws.

