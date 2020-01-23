DeKalb Co. massage therapist arrested for rape

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County man was arrested and charged with rape Wednesday after an investigation by Indiana State Police.

State Police began investigating Butler Creative Touch Massage in Butler after a woman made an allegation of non-consensual sexual activity when she was receiving a massage in early January. During the investigation, another woman came forward to police alleging a similar experience at the same place two years ago.

Detectives conducted a consensual interview with the owner, James Whitman, who was the man alleged to have committed the acts. The investigation showed Whitman had practiced massage therapy for more than 10 years in Butler. He was not licensed through the State of Indiana but rather holds a certificate from the Center for Vital Living School of Massage Therapy.

The complete investigation was turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for review which led to an arrest warrant for Whitman. He was taken into custody by ISP detectives around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was charged with Rape, a Level 3 Felony.

The Indiana State Police was assisted in this investigation by the Auburn Police Department, Butler Police Department, and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.