‘Mass murder’ leaves 6 dead on Indy’s near northeast side; 1 juvenile hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were killed in a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side, and a juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor referred to the incident as a “mass murder” during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Adams Street before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Originally, police were called out to the nearby 3300 block of E. 36th Street around 3:45 a.m. where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken in critical condition to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police said during the press conference that he is expected to survive.

Following further investigation into the juvenile’s shooting, police were dispatched to the Adams Street location where they discovered multiple people shot inside a home.

Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

IMPD says this was not a random act. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

The deadly scene on Adams Street adds to an already violent Sunday.