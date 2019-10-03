Mass casualty exercise planned for Parkview hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you notice increased police and emergency personnel activity at two of Fort Wayne’s hospitals Thursday morning, don’t worry, there’s a reasonable explanation.

Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia will both be conducting mass casualty exercises from 5-9 a.m.

The hospitals will be simulating the response to a mass casualty incident as part of their teams’ emergency preparedness efforts.

The training exercises are not expected to impact patients or visitors at either hospital, however, there will be a significant presence of public safety personnel, emergency response vehicles, and role-playing participants.

The training events are not open to the public or media, but hospital officials wanted to notify people to avoid concern or confusion.