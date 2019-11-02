Married couple dies in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio. (WANE) — A married couple has died after a crash in Ohio on Friday morning.



The crash happened in Mercer County at the intersection of State Route 707 and State Route 49, just before noon Friday.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection when it was hit by an oncoming truck.

The Mercer County Coroner pronounced the driver and passenger of the Jeep dead at the scene. They were identified as 67-year-old Malcolm Hughes and 65-year-old Judy Hughes of Springfield, Ohio.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Rockford Fire Department, Chatt Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.