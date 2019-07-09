Marion toddler found wandering in neighborhood alone overnight

MARION, Ind. (WANE) A toddler is back home with his mother after being found by police wandering throughout a neighborhood overnight. The child was found in the area of 2nd and Delphi Streets Tuesday morning around 1:05.

Officials said the toddler wasn’t hurt. Shortly after he was found, officers went door to door in the area trying to find the child’s parents. Anyone who was asked didn’t recognize the picture of the child. Child Protective Services was notified and the boy was taken into their care.

Hours after being found, the child’s mother arrived at the Marion Police Department to take her child home. She said the toddler was in the care of his step-father. Police say the investigation is still active.