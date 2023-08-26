MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Marion Police Department shot a man who resisted them on Saturday.

Marion Police say there were reports of shots fired near 7th and Boots Streets.

One officer was enroute and found a man who matched the description of the suspect with a gun.

Officers then chased the suspected on foot and gave him multiple orders to put down his gun, which he later did. Police say after refusing orders from officers, the suspect reached into his left pocket and was then tased.

While being tased, the suspect pulled out a second gun and police shot him.

He was taken to a hospital, his condition is currently unknown.

Further details including the suspects name have not yet been released. The shooting is still under investigation.