MARION, Ind. (WANE) — The Marion Police Department is investigating a “shootout” that happened Monday night near downtown Marion.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 3rd Street and located several shell casings in the area.

Witnesses told police there were at least five men in the area involved in a “shootout,” but nobody suffered injuries in the incident.

According to police, three homes and one vehicle were damaged by the gunfire.

The Marion Police Department believes this is not a random incident, and anyone with information should contact the department at 765-662-9981.