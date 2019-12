MARION, Ind. (WANE) — They may be a little hairier, but Marion Police officers helped Grant County children in a big way.

The police department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it had donated $2,100 to First Light Child Advocacy Center of Grant County. The money was raised during “No Shave November,” when officers were allowed to donate money to grow beards for the month.

First Light Child Advocacy Center of Grant County assists children who are victims of abuse or neglect.