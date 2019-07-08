Marion Police: Man robbed during illegal dice game

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man who told police he was running an illegal dice game in his garage said he was robbed by three of his regular gamblers early this morning.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of West 1st Street on a report of a robbery.

There, 52-year-old Kent Smith told police three black males robbed him of more than $1,000 during an illegal dice game he was running in his garage, according to a Marion Police report. Smith said a man known as “Tre” grabbed a rifle from a shelf in the garage and pointed it at him and two others pulled out handguns and demanded the money bag.

Smith said he gave the men the money bag and they ran off down an alleyway, the report said.

Smith told police the men were regulars at his dice game, the report said.