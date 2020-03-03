Silver Alert issued for missing infant out of Marion

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Paris Robinson, a 6 month old black female, 1 feet 8 inches, 20 pounds, black hair with black eyes. Paris was last seen wearing leopard print baby clothes and in a car seat with purple interior and a black exterior with a brown blanket.

Paris is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen in the presence of Taja Ann Robinson, a 38 year old black female, 5 feet 4 inches, 187 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Taja was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown pants, and brown shoes.

Paris was last seen on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:34 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Paris Robinson, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.

