Marion Police make arrest in Sunday morning shooting

The Marion Police Department have made an arrest in a Sunday morning shooting.

Authorities brought in 24-year-old Vincent Sharp Jr. of Marion for questioning in this morning’s incident. Sharp agreed to the interview and later confessed to police that he had shot the man. Sharp told investigators that the shooting was part of a feud between him and the victim, 25-year-old Isaiah Horton.

Sharp faces multiple charges including murder.

According post on the department’s Facebook page, Police responded to a shooting call just after 6:30 a.m. at 2559 Jefferson Circle in Marion Sunday morning. At the scene, police located the victim, Horton, and sent him to Marion General Hospital in an ambulance.

Horton was later pronounced dead at 7 a.m.