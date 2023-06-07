MARION, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Marion Police Department (MPD) fired a newly-appointed police officer after the department learned of Facebook posts made by the officer.

Angela Haley, Chief of Police for the MPD, said she reviewed “racist posts” that were posted on Officer Chaz Foy’s personal Facebook account on Tuesday.

“The posts are not in keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department,” Chief Haley said. “I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it.”

The MPD said it terminated Foy’s employment with the department on Wednesday.

On Monday, the MPD posted photos on its Facebook page of Foy being sworn in alongside another officer.