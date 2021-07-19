Marion man shoots wife, causes car crash, then shoots himself in Gas City incident

GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Marion man shot his wife, got into a struggle with another family member— causing his car to crash into a semi-trailer, then shot himself late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 48-year-old Eric Huffman and his wife, 43-year-old Telina Huffman were passengers in Eric’s family members car, when a verbal argument ensued. At some point, Eric allegedly pulled out a handgun shot Telina.

Then, police say the family member who was driving and Eric started to wrestle for control of the gun. During the struggle, the family member lost control of the Chevrolet which crashed into parked semi-trailer at a business in Gas City.

During the crash impact, the family member lost control of the handgun, which Eric allegedly used to shoot himself, according to police.

Both Eric and Telina died from the incident. Police say autopsies will be conducted.

Because of the car’s damage, the family member was unable to escape. He then drove to the Gas City Town Hall, where he blew the vehicle’s horn until employees came outside to help.

He was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from the Gas City Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Mike Lorona by calling (765) 473-6666.