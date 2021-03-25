Many universities planning to fully open up this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple universities in Northeast Indiana are deciding that this fall they will fully open up their campuses, meaning things will look mostly like they did pre-pandemic.

Jeff Malanson, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s COVID-19 point of contact explained the the school’s thinking to resume normal operations and instructional modalities beginning in fall 2021.

“Students can expect the campus to look and feel basically like it did before the pandemic started,” he said. “The same number of classes should be taking place on campus rather than online. You’d expect to see a normal number of students, and a traditional number of students sitting in each classroom for each lecture and discussion and lab. We’ll have student activities. We’ll have performances. We’ll have events back on campus.”

He said the speed of COVID vaccine distribution led to the decision.

“The most important thing is the speed of the vaccine roll out,” Malanson continued. “If you’d asked me a month ago or six weeks ago if I thought we could speak so confidently about what fall would look like, I wouldn’t be so sure because even as late as late January they were saying it would probably be late summer before there would be enough vaccine for all adults to get vaccinated. But now they’re talking about enough vaccine for all adults to get at least their first dose by end of May, which means every adult on campus, which is all of our employees and students, should have the ability to be vaccinated by the time the semester starts. So the speed of that vaccine rollout gives us a tremendous amount of confidence about the direction we and higher ed is heading because we certainly are not alone in resuming normal operations this fall.”

Manchester University will be making the same confident move for the upcoming school year according to President David McFadden.

“The biggest reason for confidence is the success that we’ve had during the current COVID academic year,” he explained. “In the fall, we did really well at holding down positivity rates on campus among students that are tested and we’ve had even lower rates this fall. Under two percent for the most part in the fall and under a half percent this spring. So we feel very good about the things we’ve done to mitigate risks from COVID-19, transmission from COVID-19 and we think that with vaccinations coming, it will help us even more. so we’re very confident we’ll be able to succeed in the fall.”

While he understands that the pandemic is not over, the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines gives them reason to believe that they can return to mostly normal operations by the time classes resume in August.

“We expect the fall to be as close to normal as it can possibly be,” McFadden continued. “What we found is that we’ve been able to have spectators on campus for athletic events. We’ve been able to have students in classrooms for teaching and learning. We’ve been able to have students engage together with student activities. So all of those things that are a part of what we normally do, we think we will be able to return to next fall.”

Both universities are fully prepared to not social distance and not require masks, unless CDC guidelines say otherwise.

The University of Saint Francis also plans to have a full and normal reopening of school in the fall.