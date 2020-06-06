Protesters leave downtown Fort Wayne as ‘imposters’ threaten

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Protesters took their signs and left downtown Fort Wayne Friday evening after organizers warned about the “credible” presence of outside instigators including white supremacist groups.

A small group of protesters remain outside the Allen County Courthouse on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The Black Lives Matter Fort Wayne group said in a Facebook post Friday evening that “many sources have confirmed that imposters are going to be present at protests, this includes various white supremacy groups. These people look like they are for the cause, but they are there to cause dissent.”

The group called for the weekend protests to end at 7 p.m. By 8 p.m. Friday, about 10 people remained in front of the Allen County Courthouse. A larger group was still gathered on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, but left just after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The BLM group said anyone who dared to remain out past 7 p.m. could face “serious and potentially fatal encounters.”

Fort Wayne Police said no arrests were made and no incidents were reported. No “agitators” were in attendance, either, the department said.

“Once again the Fort Wayne Police Department would like to thank our community members for peacefully protesting,” police said.

Earlier Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department said it was dedicating “extra resources” to planned protests this weekend amid rumors of “outside instigators” coming into the city. The department said it was “prepared” but ” remaining low key,” and asked protesters to leave the area if officers deploy.

Protests against racism and police brutality have taken place in Fort Wayne since last Friday. After demonstrations became violent and destructive Friday and Saturday nights, protests have been peaceful since Sunday, and a Unity March including Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Police and protesters was held Thursday.