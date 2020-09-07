Many lakegoers felt safe from COVID over Labor Day weekend

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Health officials are warning of a potential spike in coronavirus cases after this Labor Day weekend because that’s what happened after the Memorial Day and 4th of July holidays.

Parks and lakes across the country showed little concern for COVID-19 over the Independence Day weekend, included Lake James in Steuben County, Indiana. Viral pictures of a crowd of maskless people tightly packed on the sandbar went across the internet.

This Labor Day weekend was different.

“There was definitely not as many people,” said lakegoer Keila Garton.

She and her friends called the atmosphere “chill.” Some attributed that to the cold weather or people busy with school which is back in session.

Observing the lakegoers, one did not really sense there was a pandemic going on. Most said they felt they were social distancing properly.

“We feel fairly safe,” said Emmy Kennedy. “We’re all really spread out because we’re all on our own boats and stuff.”

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, did put Indiana on his list of states to be careful this weekend. Six other states were on the list due to recent upticks in cases.