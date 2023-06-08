FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) voted to award Manchester University with full accreditation.

The university was awarded a five-year accreditation, the longest possible term given to new programs.

CCNE noted that Manchester met all of the four program standards; mission and governance; institutional commitment and resources; curriculum and teaching-learning practices; and assessment and achievement of program outcomes.

This is an exciting, important and well-deserved milestone for our nursing program.Full accreditation acknowledges the excellence of our program while strengthening our student-recruitment efforts and our ability to continue meeting the growing need for high-quality nurses around the country. W. Thomas Smith, dean of health sciences and pharmacy at Manchester

Manchester is currently working on a $20 million investment in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. This will add 32,000 square feet of space.

Within that space will feature nursing simulation capabilities and a skills laboratory, a pro bono physical therapy clinic focusing on amputees, a state-of-the-art lab, and research and classroom spaces. The expansion is projected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

In addition, Manchester is providing more scholarship aid within its Nursing Success Scholarship program. ABSN Second Degree students can receive $14,000 for in-state and $5,000 for out-of-state starting at Manchester University Fort Wayne in the fall 2023 semester.