Manchester University donates masks, gloves, gowns to Parkview Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Manchester University has stepped up to help area physicians with the necessary gear to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The school has donated 2,000 masks, 1,600 gloves, and 50 gowns to Parkview Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With most campus activities suspended because of COVID-19, it just makes sense to donate these much-needed supplies,” said President Dave McFadden said. “We checked our inventory to see what was available and would be the most helpful.”

The pharmacy practice lab at the Fort Wayne campus donated 1,800 masks and the gloves on Friday afternoon at a Parkview distribution center in Fort Wayne.

(Photo courtesy of Manchester University)

On Monday, the North Manchester campus also delivered 200 masks and the gowns to Parkview Wabash Hospital.

“Being a good neighbor is a priority for Manchester,” McFadden said. “We’ve had a great partnership with Parkview Health, and this is just another example of how we can all help each other in trying times.”