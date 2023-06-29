NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — Manchester Community Schools lost $1.2 million through an internet scheme that directed payments to a fraudulent account instead of a trusted vendor.

When learning of the scam, the school’s superintendent reported the incident to Indiana’s State Board of Accounts and law enforcement, according to a release from the board of school trustees. The superintendent also contacted the two financial institutions involved and the school’s insurance company.

“We are surprised and extremely disappointed in this loss of significant sums of money,” said Mike Hensley, the school board president. “We will be able to cover this loss without interruption of our students’ educational services, but it will make our budget even tighter. We will work hard to get through this difficult circumstance.”

Officials determined there was not a breach in cyber-security at Manchester Community Schools. This scheme, instead, was made possible through wire transfer phishing, which happens when an attacker uses impersonation to trick an unsuspecting person into transferring money to the attacker. According to the release, the school board is investigating whether appropriate policies and best practices were followed as part of the wire transfer of the funds.

The district is working to recover some of the funds through insurance companies and freezing the fraudulent account. It is unknown at this time whether all funds will be recovered but they are exploring all possible options, the release said.

Any developments in the investigation will be addressed in school board meetings.