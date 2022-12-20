Ya admitted to trying to buy a 13-year-old girl for marriage. He will be sentenced Jan. 18.

Attorney calls for better cultural education for immigrants

While the accused child molester was sitting “in the box ” at the Allen County Courthouse and ready to take a plea, the Allen County magistrate wasn’t convinced he understood what he was admitting.

“There’s no way he said that many words,” Magistrate Sam Keirns said Tuesday to Zee Ya, 29, and his Burmese interpreter. Ya appeared in court on two separate cases of child molesting and solicitation.

With his public defender, Quinton Ellis, Ya was able to accurately describe in the most basic language that he attempted to confine a neighbor girl in his car on April 25. She was less than 14 years old, according to the state, Keirns said. Ya said he wasn’t sure, but would agree to that.

Ya pleaded guilty to confinement of a victim under 14 and child solicitation. Both are Level 5 felonies that carry sentences of between one to six years with a 3-year advisory sentence.

The child solicitation charge is part of a December 2020 case where he is accused of trying to buy and marry a 13-year-old girl. The plea agreement calls for an additional charge in each of the two cases to be dismissed.

Keirns said the proposed sentencing in both cases will be taken under advisement. It calls for Ya to receive four years on each count with two years suspended. Both sentences are consecutive which means he must serve two years on each count for a total of four years in a state prison. Sentencing will occur on Jan. 18.

When Ya committed the crime, per his plea agreement, he was out on bond for the December 2020 case, where at 27, he attempted to marry a 13-year-old girl with the consent of her mother and father.

The mother, Se Dar Be, pleaded guilty in June to child selling and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies, and got two years suspended on both counts. She will spend two years on probation and is required to take parenting classes, according to court documents.

Police uncovered the “marriage,” when the girl’s friend called police on Dec. 20, 2020, saying her friend was being forced to marry an adult that night. When officers arrived at the marriage celebration, the adult participants reportedly said it was only an engagement party between the victim and Zee Kdee Ya.

But the girl told police a different story. A week before the wedding, her parents signed paperwork in Burmese to arrange the marriage, she said, according to court documents.

At that time, Ya gave the victim a gold bracelet and necklace and $2,000 in cash that was given over to her parents. With those gifts, she was considered married and forced to move in with Ya and sleep with him, court documents said.

When he tried to touch her, however, she yelled at him to leave her alone.

Then he allegedly quoted the Bible saying he owned her and she had to submit to his demands. The victim said her parents told her she had to have sex with him because he was her husband.

The father backtracked from admitting he signed the paperwork, but admitted to the gold bracelet and cash. Later the parents said the money was used to pay for the marriage celebration. The victim’s mother said some of the money was used to buy makeup for the “bride.”

In court documents, Ya admitted to police that the wedding took place but said the victim consented to it. Because she broke off the engagement, he wanted the jewelry and money back.

A Department of Child Services employee got involved prior to the wedding and told police she told the father twice it was illegal to marry off his daughter due to her age. Other DCS employees told the parents the same thing, court documents said.

Attorney Ellis said he believes social services agencies responsible for bringing people from other countries where the culture is so different should better advise new immigrants to American social mores.

“They should do a better job at acclimating them into our society and informing them of the legal differences between our country and theirs,” Ellis said.