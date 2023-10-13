FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court judge ruled Friday a man who previously admitted to playing a role in the stabbing of a woman last year incompetent to stand trial.

Christopher Moore, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery this past August in connection with the December stabbing, which left a woman then identified as his girlfriend suffering from life-threatening condition.

Officers and medics were called to the 600 block of East Suttenfield Street at about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 and found a woman lying in the roadway suffering from at least one stab wound, Fort Wayne police said at the time.

Christopher Moore

Hours later, investigators released Moore’s photo and listed him as a person of interest in the stabbing.

Police arrested him in early January during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.

Allen County prosecutors initially charged Moore with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery along with various counts of domestic battery as well as invasion of privacy, according to court records.

As part of a deal Moore made with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery – which carries a prison term of three to 16 years – in exchange for the other charges against him being dropped.

Moore’s sentencing hearing was delayed multiple times, though, as questions about his competency arose.

With Judge David Zent’s ruling Friday, Moore will now receive treatment and his competency will be reassessed.

He’s scheduled to be in court again Jan. 26.