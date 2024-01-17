Roddrick Gale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection to a Friday shooting that left someone with non-life-threatening injuries has been arrested, according to Fort Wayne police.

Roddrick Gale, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday after being on the lam since someone ended up shot in the 3200 block of Clinton Court this past Friday afternoon.

Little has been released about the shooting, which happened at a home between Calhoun and Clinton streets and put South Side High School on a brief lockout, but Gale is now facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help in locating him shortly after the shooting but warned that he was armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Allen County Sheriff’s officers and Fort Wayne Police investigating a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Clinton Court last week.

Gale was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for a felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury issued by Allen County prosecutors this past October, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Fort Wayne police homicide detectives were helped by the department’s gang and violent crime unit in arresting Gale, who is now being held in Allen County Jail.

“The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation and the tips received in reference to this investigation,” a statement from police said.