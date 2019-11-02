Man wanted for dragging FWPD officer in stolen vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are searching for a man they say dragged an officer with a stolen vehicle while the officer responded to a call.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is wanted for resisting law enforcement with injury, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing in a vehicle.

According to the department, the man dragged the officer after they responded to a man down call around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Northbrook Valley Drive. No details have been provided about the type of vehicle he then took off in.

The department says he should be considered armed and dangerous and no one should attempt to apprehend or approach him.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 and provide any information about where and possible clothing he may be wearing.

The investigation is ongoing.