FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month.

Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide in Allen Superior Court on Friday in connection with the June 16, 2021 death of 63-year-old Leisa Elser-Patrick.

As part of his plea deal, Allen County prosecutors agreed to drop an additional felony charge of invasion of privacy and recommended Freeman be given a 6-year sentence – three years to be executed, three years to be suspended.

“I crossed the yellow line and hit someone,” Freeman told Allen Superior Magistrate Samuel R. Keirns during his acceptance of a plea deal.

According to court documents, Freeman was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry that went around a stopped vehicle at the trail crossing and struck Elser-Patrick as she was crossing Carroll Road in the trail.

The Camry “Illegally crossed over a double yellow lane, in the middle of the marked crosswalk, including flashing yellow lights, in the opposite lane of travel,” court documents said.

Jermaine Freeman

“The pedestrian would have had no reason to expect traffic from her right to cross the double yellow and hit her from that direction,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

At the time, in a police report, Freeman told investigators that the sun created a “severe glare that made it difficult to see.” He said he saw a car stopped in front of him and believed that the car was broken down, so he crossed the double yellow line to pass it.

In court documents, though, the driver of the vehicle that was stopped at the crossing ahead of Freeman’s Camry told investigators he was able to identify the markings, signage, and crosswalk, and said he waved the pedestrian across.

A medic at the scene also said the sun had not gone down far enough to obstruct the driver’s view.

A dash cam from an officer who drove the same route as Freeman 11 minutes after the crash showed “the sun was still sufficiently high in the sky to not cause the glare described,” court documents said.

“Your affiant has considered Mr. Freeman’s claim that the glare was so blinding that he was unable to see the signage, flashing lights, lane markings or crosswalk markings,” an investigator wrote in court documents. “If his claim is true, then his decision to cross a double yellow line, at speed, and entering the on-coming traffic lane under those conditions was even more reckless than if he could see ahead of him, not less.”

Freeman is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.