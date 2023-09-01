ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County officers are trying to piece together what led to a fatal crash Friday in Woodburn.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to a crash on Bull Rapids Road between Blue Cast Road and Old 24 East. Police at the scene found a man at the scene who was pronounced dead.

Police determined the man was driving a full-size tri-axle dump truck when it left the road for an unknown reason, throwing the driver from the truck and killing him.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.