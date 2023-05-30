AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle Monday on a county road in Auburn.

Police at the scene determined the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 3400 block of CR 27, coming up to a curve over I-69. For an unknown reason, police said the motorcycle drifted into gravel on the east shoulder and the back end of the bike swept the guardrail. The motorcycle went sideways and 68-year-old Kevin Anglin was thrown from the bike, police said.

Anglin was taken to the hospital with head lacerations and was still in critical condition as of Tuesday, police said.