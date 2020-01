FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say one person had serious injuries after they responded to a stabbing downtown Monday.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to 609 W Wayne St. and found a man with serious injuries that led to him being taken to a hospital a short time later.

Police said it is not yet clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the building, and they did not have any suspect information immediately available.

The scene is under further investigation by police.