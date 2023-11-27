ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – A driver who crashed a stolen car and fled from police Sunday night was found Monday after an Antwerp resident reported a strange man on their porch.

According to a release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ramon Richard Nadeau from Keego Harbor, Michigan was initially charged with receiving stolen property, a Level 4 felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a Level 3 felony.

Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of a vehicle stolen from Waterford, Michigan that had been spotted on Kroos Drive in the Village of Antwerp around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. A Paulding County deputy found the car and ordered the driver to stop, but a chase ensued for about half a mile, the release said.

The driver eventually crashed the car into some landscaping at a home on East Canal Street, and police noted in the release the car “suffered disabling damage”. It’s not clear if the driver was injured.

The car crashed on the property of a private residence. (Courtesy Paulding County Sheriff’s Office) Ramon Richard Nadeau (Courtesy Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the release, the man fled the scene and police did not find him that night after searching for a few hours.

Police said a resident who lives near the scene called 911 at 8 a.m. Monday to report a “strange male” on their porch who allegedly told them he was “cold and lost”. The Antwerp Police Department responded and identified the man as Nadeau, the driver who fled the scene of the crash.

Nadeau is set to appear in Paulding County Municipal Court Wednesday at 9 a.m.