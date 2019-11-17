Man shot while driving on I-465, state police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on the southeast side of Interstate 465.

According to ISP, the shooting occurred Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on I-465 southbound near I-74 in Indianapolis.

Police say a responding officer arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The man was transported to a hospital where police say he is in stable condition. He is expected to recover.

Two other people in the vehicle were uninjured, police say.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation shows the man was fired upon by a gunman who was in another vehicle described as a red or maroon 4-door car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, Chrysler 300 or similar vehicle.

The shooter pulled along side the victim’s car, firing at least once. The suspect then fled the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and following leads. Police add the shooting is not believed to be random.

The investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.