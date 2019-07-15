Man shot, seriously hurt at motel on E. Washington

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting at Hallmark Inn on Monday, July 15, 2019. One man was shot in the leg.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at the Hallmark Inn on E. Washington Boulevard, near Coliseum Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a man walked into the lobby with a gunshot wound in the leg around 2 a.m.

Officers and medics responded there soon after someone in the lobby called 911.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition, but doctors did not believe his injuries were life-threatening, and they were able to stabilize his condition.

As officers investigated at the motel, they found evidence in one of the rooms that made them believe it was the scene of the initial shooting.

Police said the shooting victim would not provide any information about what led to the shooting or who might have been responsible. No witnesses came forward either.

Police did not have any suspect information to provide.