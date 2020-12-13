Man shot in hotel room flags down passing police officer to reveal gunshot wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man staying at a Northeast Fort Wayne hotel is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday night.

At about 7:20 pm a Fort Wayne Police Department officer was routinely patrolling the area of the Coliseum Inn hotel at 1020 North Coliseum Boulevard when he was flagged down by an adult man who told him that he’d been shot. The man said he was shot in room 319 and knows the person who shot him.

Medics arrived and treated the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Once he arrived at the hospital, doctors found his injuries to be life-threatening.

A person of interest was detained near the scene and is currently being interviewed by Fort Wayne Police Department detectives. This incident remains under investigation.