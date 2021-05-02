Man shot and killed while sitting in car at gas station

A man was shot and killed while sitting in car.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was shot and killed in a white car at a gas station around 5:50 a.m. at 3502 S Hanna Street in Fort Wayne.

Officers’ with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting at Hanna St. and Oxford St. in front of a gas station around 5:53 a.m. Upon arrival, they saw an adult male victim in a white vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect information.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Some family members were reportedly having medical issues due to the incident that they saw.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the P3 app.

No additional information is available at this time.