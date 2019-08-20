Man fatally shot during fight inside Stonecrest mobile home

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a person was shot early Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside a mobile home in the 4900 block of Wayne Park Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

They arrived and found a man had been shot. Medics determined he was in critical condition and took him to a local hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that two men were inside the mobile home when an altercation erupted between them. One of the men pulled out a handgun which ultimately discharged, striking the victim.

The other man involved in the altercation stayed at the scene. Detectives are interviewing him about what happened.

At this time, it is not clear if the men live at the mobile home park or what their relationship is to each other. Police are also still trying to determine which man produced the handgun and what caused it to go off.

Detectives are interviewing those involved and any other possible witnesses. Crime scene technicians are processing the scene and documenting and collecting evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.