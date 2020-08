Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing at the West State Plaza on Sunday, Aug 30, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the West State Plaza early Sunday morning.

They responded to reports of the stabbing around 1:30 a.m. at 1125 W State Blvd.

At the scene they found a male victim in serious condition suffering from an apparent stab wound. It’s unclear if the man was stabbed at the scene or at another location.

The stabbing remains under investigation.