FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second man connected to the 2019 shooting death of a local barber received roughly 82 years in prison for his role in the killing Friday, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Jamari Dodson

Previously, a jury found 22-year-old Jamari L. Dodson guilty in of murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in the killing of 46-year-old Michael LoVette, Jr.

Jamari Dodson and his brother, James Dodson, Jr., were accused of killing LoVette over an argument during a haircut, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

James Dodson was sentenced to 87 years in prison in the killing.

Jamari Dodson took his case to trial and was convicted this past September, according to court documents.

An Allen Superior Court judge gave Jamari Dodson 60 years on the murder count with 874 days credit for time served, one year and 183 days for the criminal reckless count and 20 years for the firearm used in the commission of a crime charge, according to court records.