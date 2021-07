FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police at the scene tell WANE 15 the incident was part of a domestic dispute. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Lake Avenue.

The man who was stabbed has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.