Man pleads guilty to back-to-back armed robberies at same credit union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested in August of 2019 following two armed robberies has pleaded guilty in Allen County Superior Court.

Michael Coates, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and one count of burglary, court records show. He is scheduled to be sentenced January 31, 2020.

On August 6, 2019, police were called around 5 p.m. to the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union at 5703 YMCA Park Drive East, at St. Joe Center and Maplecrest roads, on a report of a robbery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 1 Coates handed a bank teller a note saying “Give me $2,500, Don’t say anything to anybody else, I am armed.” Then left with money from the teller’s drawer.

Coates returned to the same location wearing the same clothes, glasses and hair style on Aug. 6, according to court documents. He approached a second teller and said “Put a grand up here,” while tapping his finger on the counter. Then he told the teller, “I was here last week.”

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him. Coates’ son called police and told them the suspect is his father, according to the affidavit.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 that they caught the suspect about 45 minutes after police were alerted to the robbery. They said that they apprehended the suspect on U.S. 24, near the Indiana-Ohio state line.

Police officers were able to track down Coates by pinging his cell phone. A traffic stop was made on U.S. 24 and S.R. 127 in Ohio. When officers patted Coates down they found $970 in his left pants pocket, according to court documents.

According to a probable cause affidavit Coates faces a separate felony burglary charge. On July 31 police were called to a home on reports of a burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit Coates stole two guns from an unlocked gun case and tried to steal a wallet before leaving the home.