STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Prosecutor.

The prosecutor told WANE 15 that Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony.

Hoover could be sentenced between 45 and 65 years on the murder charge, and 10 to 30 years on the burglary charge- consecutively per the plea agreement- making the total anywhere between 55 and 95 years. Hoover agreed to waive his right to appeal, the prosecutor added.

The sentencing is set for October 4.

In August of 2021, police found Wilma Ball stabbed to death in her Lake James home.

Hoover first denied ever being in Ball’s home and told investigators during an interview that he did not kill Ball, according to a probable cause affidavit. But the prosecutor said a detective testified in court that Hoover admitted during an interview to stabbing Ball.

According to the affidavit, police found a beer can on a nightstand next to the bed Ball was found dead in. Testing found the can had Hoover’s DNA on it.